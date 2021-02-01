U23s team news: Find out lineups for today's broadcast Norwich clash

Crystal Palace Under-23s take on Norwich City this afternoon at 14:00 GMT (Monday, 1st February), and Shaun Derry has named a strong Development lineup as his side seek to return to winning ways.

Derry has listed the likes of summer signings Alfie Matthews and Sion Spence in his starting XI, while goalkeeper Jacob Russell varies his loan duties at Ramsgate to compete with his parent club.

John-Kymani Gordon leads the line up-front and 17-year-old Noah Watson continues to develop with the Under-23s in defence.

Other younger players are shown confidence on the Bench, with the Under-18s' Joe Whitworth and Victor Akinwale included in the matchday 16.

You can watch this afternoon's match LIVE by grabbing your pass or logging-in as a Member here!

Palace: Jacob Russell, Trialist, Hannam, Baghuelou, M.Boateng, Watson, Hale, Taylor, Spence, Matthews, Gordon.

Subs: Whitworth, Jude Russell, Rak Sakyi, D.Boateng, Akinwale.

Norwich: Rose, Vaughan, Lomas, Tomkinson, Nizet, Trialist, Giurgi, Sitti, Trialist, Soto, Dennis.

Subs: McAlear, Blair, Thomas, Kamara.

Existing Palace Members are able to watch this clash live at no extra cost as part of their package. Make sure not to miss future matches and grab your Palace Membership here for 30% off!