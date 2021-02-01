Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Development

U23s team news: Find out lineups for today's broadcast Norwich clash

14 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s take on Norwich City this afternoon at 14:00 GMT (Monday, 1st February), and Shaun Derry has named a strong Development lineup as his side seek to return to winning ways.

Derry has listed the likes of summer signings Alfie Matthews and Sion Spence in his starting XI, while goalkeeper Jacob Russell varies his loan duties at Ramsgate to compete with his parent club.

John-Kymani Gordon leads the line up-front and 17-year-old Noah Watson continues to develop with the Under-23s in defence.

Other younger players are shown confidence on the Bench, with the Under-18s' Joe Whitworth and Victor Akinwale included in the matchday 16.

You can watch this afternoon's match LIVE by grabbing your pass or logging-in as a Member here!

Palace: Jacob Russell, Trialist, Hannam, Baghuelou, M.Boateng, Watson, Hale, Taylor, Spence, Matthews, Gordon.

Subs: Whitworth, Jude Russell, Rak Sakyi, D.Boateng, Akinwale.

Norwich: Rose, Vaughan, Lomas, Tomkinson, Nizet, Trialist, Giurgi, Sitti, Trialist, Soto, Dennis.

Subs: McAlear, Blair, Thomas, Kamara.

Existing Palace Members are able to watch this clash live at no extra cost as part of their package. Make sure not to miss future matches and grab your Palace Membership here for 30% off!

Membership Sale Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Development

Scott Banks joins Dunfermline Athletic on loan

26 January 2021

Scott Banks has joined Dunfermline Athletic on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign subject to FA approval and international clearance.

Read full article

Development

U23s pair Kirby and Webber begin half-season loans

26 January 2021

Crystal Palace Under-23s pair Nya Kirby and Ollie Webber have begun half-season loans.

Read full article

Development

Watch Palace U23s v Norwich City LIVE

23 January 2021

Crystal Palace Under-23s take on Norwich City on Monday (1st February, 14:00 GMT) as they look to return to their excellent home form after defeat last time out.

Read full article

Development

Derry reveals pride for U23s and their aims for 2021

19 January 2021

Halfway through Crystal Palace's first Premier League 2 season, Under-23s' manager Shaun Derry reflected on a testing challenge, how his side has adapted and the pride he feels at them doing so in his...

Read full article

View more