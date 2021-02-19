Skip to site footer
Palace's Manchester United and Spurs games rearranged

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's upcoming fixtures with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been rearranged, with the new dates and kick-off times confirmed below.

The Premier League recently announced all top-flight matches will remain televised within the UK. Palace's clashes with United and Spurs will be shown on Sky and BT Sport respectively.

The United game was rearranged due to the Red Devils' involvement in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Full fixture details

Fixture Date Kick-off (GMT) TV Changed from
Manchester United (H) Wednesday, 3rd March 20:15 Sky Sports Saturday, 20th March
Tottenham Hotspur (A) Sunday, 7th March 19:15 BT Sport Saturday, 6th March

