Crystal Palace’s match with Manchester United has been postponed due to their involvement in the FA Cup Quarter-Finals.

The match, which had been scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 20th, will be rearranged.

Palace are looking to complete a first league double over the visitors, after goals from Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend secured all three points at Old Trafford in September.

