Find out top four stories revealed in digital magazine you've never heard before

Crystal Palace's digital magazine, 90+7, returns for its third edition this weekend - and you can make sure you don't miss out by buying a Membership today.
We've listed four of the top stories you won't have heard before below - the only way to enjoy them all is by getting your hands on the digital magazine.
How can I read it?
The best of 90+7 Issue 03
Future Palace stars' unique football introduction
Alan Smith started his lengthy career at Palace by managing the youth and Reserve teams. He took over at a cash-strapped period with the setup a "shambles".
In time, he would help develop the likes of Gareth Southgate, Richard Shaw and John Salako by building a formidable youth system.
Recounting his entire time at Palace, Smith explains that one day "the youth-team had a match in one part of London, before the Reserves had to play in another against Spurs. I was manager of both sides, so at the youth-team’s half-time, I put Richard, John and Gareth Southgate in my car, drove to Tottenham and played them in the Reserves!"
Steve Coppell's advice
Alan Smith and Steve Coppell formed a forceful partnership that led Palace to their most successful seasons ever. When it ended, Smith filled Coppell's shoes before thinking his time at Palace had ended in 1995.
A few years later, he phoned Coppell for advice. ‘Alan,’ he was told, ‘don’t do it. You’re quite strong-minded and I don’t think you’ll get on. You’ve done it once, leave it at that.’
Later, Smith reflects: "I look back and think: ‘I had a great relationship with Steve and he gave me some advice. Why didn’t I take it?’"
How Eberechi Eze frustrated teachers
In a change from routine, 90+7 reveals how Eberechi Eze came from a unique south London school that produced four professional footballers in the space of three years.
His former teacher Marc Merridan recalls: "I taught him PE and he would do keepie-uppies from one school building to the other, which is about 200m. I’d often tell him: ‘Look, just keep the ball in your hands.’
"But he’d be keeping it up and I would chuckle to myself; it was great to see. No other player could do that in our school. He was quite special from such a young age."
Stitching up Shefki
Shefki Kuqi led a remarkable life and his career is quite the story. After fleeing Kosovo as a youngster, the former Palace forward moved to Finland where, after competing in the Champions League, he earned a switch to England.
But life could have been easier when Wolverhampton Wanderers spotted the frontman and offered him a deal as a young man. Kuqi reveals that he waited at Wolves alone throughout an entire day as his agent failed to turn up.
Eventually, this delay meant the deal fell through. "I never had one guy who could look after me," Kuqi says.
