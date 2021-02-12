Skip to site footer
Gallery: Palace train in the snow pre-Burnley

5 Hours ago

As temperatures fell to below freezing in south London on Thursday, Palace let nothing get in the way of their preparations to face Burnley at the weekend.

With much of the training ground covered in snow, the players remained focussed on preparing for the visit of the Clarets, as they seek to make it three home wins out of four in 2021.

Check out the gallery above for all the best shots of training as the Eagles prepare to hit the ground running at Selhurst once again.

Remember, you can brush up on all you need to know pre-Burnley by clicking here, or read our in-depth match preview here!

READ NEXT: Shefki Kuqi's incredible journey from refugee to the Premier League

