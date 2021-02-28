Skip to site footer
Cahill lists positives after 'tough' afternoon v Fulham

1 Hour ago

Gary Cahill was able to reflect on a clean sheet and Man of the Match-winning performance for Crystal Palace against Fulham, describing the game as 'tough' but explaining a list of positives he could take from it.

"It was tough," the centre-back told Premier League Productions. "For me, they're a good side - I think they're too good to go down. But obviously time will tell with that. They're in good form, they've had a few good results coming in to this game and they're fighting for their lives.

Roy Hodgson reacts to Crystal Palace v Fulham

3 Hours ago

"We knew it was going to be tough but it was an okay point for us. We wanted to have more of the ball, we wanted to be more on the front foot, in truth, but defensively we were very solid again, solid as a team."

Cahill then turned his attention to more specific points in the match - asked to compare the first- and second-half and Palace's respective pressure in each.

He said: "For the first-half I felt we played quite high - we managed to push the back four high-ish, which was good. In the second-half they had a 20-minute spell where they were heavily on top and we had to weather that. We did, which is why it's pleasing defensively.

"Today we did very well. We came through it and got a point against a team scrapping for their lives.

"The belief we had [was] the longer we stay in the game, the more we thought we might nick a chance or get an opportunity. But it wasn't to be and I felt they had spells in that game where they played some really good football and made it difficult for us. We'll take the point and move on."

For full highlights and post-match reaction from this clash, head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app!

