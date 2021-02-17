Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Gallery: Grab yourself some Palace gear in our HUGE new sale

1 Hour ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on some of Palace’s stylish training gear, now’s your chance – our sale has extended to a huge new range!

Our Puma Casuals Range is now as much as 55% off on selected items, with the Casuals Hoodie and Sweatshirts all significantly reduced.

You can also get our 20/21 Walkout Jacket and Training Fleeces for up to a third off, as well as our Puma Track Jackets at half-price.

Check out just some of the range of products on sale in the gallery above – and for these discounts and a whole lot more, head to the Palace Shop here.

Remember, Palace Kits are currently on sale here, and Palace Memberships can be purchased for a HUGE 30% off by clicking here.

Clearance promo banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Training

Guyett reveals strategy behind coaching during a pandemic

5 Hours ago

It’s been a Premier League season like no other, with a packed schedule seeing the games come thick and fast, so Palace TV sat down with the club’s Fitness Coach Scott Guyett to ask him how he’s...

Read full article

Programme

Pre-order Palace v Fulham programme for Riedewald's style insight

10 Hours ago

The Crystal Palace v Fulham programme is available to pre-order now and brings another packed edition right through your door.

Read full article

Quizzes

Quiz: How well do you know Kagisho Dikgacoi?

16 February 2021

Today marks 10 years since one of Palace's most important signings, Kagisho Dikgacoi, arrived in south London.

Read full article

Academy

Omilabu recalls a unique introduction to football

16 February 2021

Aged just 18-years-old, Crystal Palace forward David Omilabu has already scored at Selhurst Park. Netting for Palace Under-23s in the dying seconds of their win against Burnley, Omilabu lived a dream...

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Palace kit sale continues - with FREE gift and huge discounts

15 February 2021

This season’s stylish kits have made some memories that will last for a long time, from smashing four past Leeds in red and blue to taking all three points at Old Trafford in white.

Read full article

Club News

Alan Woan: 1931-2021

13 February 2021

Everyone at Crystal Palace Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Alan Woan aged 90.

Read full article

Club News

Hodgson urges over-70s to get COVID-19 vaccination

13 February 2021

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has joined Sir Geoff Hurst and other sporting icons to urge people aged 70 and above to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.

Read full article

Club News

Find out major TV adverts recently featuring Selhurst Park

13 February 2021

Almost 97 years after it first opened, Selhurst Park has become a landmark venue of both south London and English football.

Read full article

View more