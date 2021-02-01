Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

How to follow Hodgson's Newcastle press conference

8 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Newcastle United today (Monday, 1st February) from 13:15 GMT - and you can follow what he has to say live.

This press conference will be conducted via a video link and so will not be available to watch live, however you'll still be able to receive key updates as they're delivered via the club's channels.

The official Crystal Palace Twitter is the place to be from 13:15, with all the key quotes shared live from the press conference.

The official Palace app and cpfc.co.uk then bring you fuller quotes and more in-depth looks at the key news, and these will also be available later on our official Facebook.

Finally, Palace TV will show all press conferences on demand shortly after they end. You can watch them by heading to Palace TV here or by clicking 'Palace TV' within the official Palace app!

Download the app here for free!

Kit Sale Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Vicente Guaita earns contract extension

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has earned a contract extension with the club, signing a deal until June 2023 with an option to extend for another year.

Read full article

First Team

Messi, Speroni, Cañizares - Guaita stories highlight career calibre

4 Hours ago

He may be a Palace fan favourite, but the language barrier means Eagles don’t always get to hear from Vicente Guaita.

Read full article

First Team

Newcastle v Palace full match details and how to watch on TV

9 Hours ago

Crystal Palace travel to Newcastle United on Tuesday, 2nd February, and you can find out everything you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

Club News

Goalkeeper coach Kiely reveals Guaita's attitude after signing for Palace

12 Hours ago

In 2020, speaking ahead of his two-year anniversary since joining Crystal Palace, Dean Kiely reflected with the Palace programme on a career in coaching, the attributes of management and the character...

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Vicente Guaita earns contract extension

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has earned a contract extension with the club, signing a deal until June 2023 with an option to extend for another year.

Read full article

First Team

Messi, Speroni, Cañizares - Guaita stories highlight career calibre

4 Hours ago

He may be a Palace fan favourite, but the language barrier means Eagles don’t always get to hear from Vicente Guaita.

Read full article

First Team

Newcastle v Palace full match details and how to watch on TV

9 Hours ago

Crystal Palace travel to Newcastle United on Tuesday, 2nd February, and you can find out everything you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your W88 Player of the Month for January

31 January 2021

Palace ended the month of January as they started it, with an impressive win in south London lit up by a special Eberechi Eze goal – and you can have your say by voting for your W88 Player of the...

Read full article

View more