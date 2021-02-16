Skip to site footer
Quiz: How well do you know Kagisho Dikgacoi?

2 Hours ago

Today marks 10 years since one of Palace's most important signings, Kagisho Dikgacoi, arrived in south London.

Dikgacoi became a crucial part of Palace's promotion winning side of 2012/13, playing 42 times in an extraordinary Championship season that culminated in a play-off final victory at Wembley.

But how well do you remember our midfield dynamo?

Put yourself to the test with our quiz below, and let us know how you get on via social media!

READ NEXT: How much of Shefki Kuqi's Palace career can you recall?

