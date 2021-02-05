Skip to site footer
Hodgson reveals Riedewald's off-pitch professionalism

4 Hours ago

In light of Jaïro Riedewald's recent contract extension, Roy Hodgson has praised the Dutchman's work ethic during the time he's been with club, providing an insight into Riedewald off the pitch.

First Team

Jairo Riedewald explains Crystal Palace goal v Newcastle United

2 February 2021

Hodgson has repeatedly commended the No.44's attitude and even tipped him for an international call-up in 2020.

Asked for his views on Riedewald's recent contract extension, Hodgson expressed similar sentiments, saying: "First of all I’m delighted for him because he’s found himself in an area where the competition for places has been very, very high.

"He came to the club as a centre-back, a ball playing centre-back, and we immediately tried to change him into a central-midfield player - a box-to-box central-midfield player.

"He’s been unbelievably patient but most importantly he’s been unbelievably professional. Never a day goes by without him giving his best in training. He’s never complained outright about not getting the chances that I’m sure he felt he’s deserved. He’s done ever so well to stay on board with us."

Hodgson also addressed the times where Riedewald has been a less frequent member of the Palace XI, and again found praise for the Dutch midfielder. He said: "We’ve tried to treat him fairly and correctly but when you’re not playing every week it’s very hard to keep that enthusiasm and degree of professionalism that he’s shown.

"It’s really paid off and any improvements we’ve seen in his game are purely down to him.

"It’s purely down to him realising: ‘If I want to get into this Crystal Palace team, into the midfield and play the sort of way the Crystal Palace midfield guys are playing, I’ve got to replicate everything they’re doing on the field of play, even though that’s maybe not what I brought with me from Ajax.’ Hats off to him and we’re delighted to have him, of course."

