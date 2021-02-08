Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson hopes Mateta can seize opportunity

8 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says he hopes Jean-Philippe Mateta can make the most of his opportunity tonight and show the Premier League what he can do.

“Mateta, as far as being a Crystal Palace player is concerned, is an unknown quantity,” he said in his pre-match interview. “This is a great opportunity to show us what he can do.

“Obviously we know what Jordan [Ayew] can do, he’s played most of his games for us up front. I’m just hoping they will combine well most of all.

“When we do get the ball, we’ll be looking to play the ball into them and see if we can test the Leeds defence.”

Hodgson reiterated the importance not just of his attacking duo, but of his side’s defensive efforts.

“We’ll have to try and contain them because they’ve got such a lot of firepower going forward, such energy, such desire to get forwards. First we have to contain their attacks, then get hold of the ball so we can ask questions of them.

“We had a good rehearsal for that at Newcastle, especially at the end of the game when they had a lot of attacking players on the field. They were playing a lot of balls forward into our penalty area and we were able to defend well.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to do that tonight.”

READ NEXT: Clyne says back-to-back wins breed confidence

Kit Sale Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Dann: We gave ourselves mountain to climb

4 Hours ago

Scott Dann says conceding early was crucial in the defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road, but that there remain plenty of positives to take from Palace’s recent form.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: Poor start cost us

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says Palace’s slow start cost them as Leeds United scored an early goal in each half to take all three points at Elland Road.

Read full article

First Team

Report: Adventurous Leeds consign Palace to defeat

6 Hours ago

Goals from Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford condemned Palace to a 2-0 defeat as Leeds United took all three points at Elland Road.

Read full article

First Team

Clyne: Back-to-back wins breed confidence

8 Hours ago

Nathaniel Clyne says Palace will bring the confidence from their last two victories into tonight’s clash with Leeds United.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Dann: We gave ourselves mountain to climb

4 Hours ago

Scott Dann says conceding early was crucial in the defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road, but that there remain plenty of positives to take from Palace’s recent form.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: Poor start cost us

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says Palace’s slow start cost them as Leeds United scored an early goal in each half to take all three points at Elland Road.

Read full article

First Team

Report: Adventurous Leeds consign Palace to defeat

6 Hours ago

Goals from Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford condemned Palace to a 2-0 defeat as Leeds United took all three points at Elland Road.

Read full article

First Team

Clyne: Back-to-back wins breed confidence

8 Hours ago

Nathaniel Clyne says Palace will bring the confidence from their last two victories into tonight’s clash with Leeds United.

Read full article

View more