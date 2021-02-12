Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson on Burnley and Ray Lewington

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson says he’s confident his players can find a way through a tough Burnley defence, as he welcomes Ray Lewington back to the touchline on Saturday.

“Burnley are a difficult team to play against,” he said in his pre-match press conference, “because they’re very well organised, they have their game plan and they always execute it so well.

“All the players stick to the game plan and do the things that the coach asks of them. They’ve been doing it for a long time and they have great confidence in it, and it has given them good results.

Club News

Crystal Palace stadium Selhurst Park used in TV adverts by Sky Sports, The Athletic and Panini

11 February 2021

“We prepare for the game the best we can, so we understand that we have to give our best, and if we make mistakes or don’t do the things we plan to do, we could find ourselves having a very difficult afternoon.”

Hodgson acknowledged that Burnley’s defensive record posed a challenge.

“It’s always hard to score goals against Burnley. That’s why they do so well in the league. If you’re so good defensively you’ve always got a chance, because if you keep the game at 0-0, all you need is a goal and you get all three points.

“We’re capable of scoring goals, and we have the type of players and performances that lead to goalscoring chances.”

The manager was pleased that Ray Lewington will return to the touchline this weekend, after recovering from the COVID-19.

“He’s back now,” he said. “He’s full of beans and full of life, and very happy to be back after his imposed isolation. We’ll be benefitting from his knowledge and benefitting from his enthusiasm on the touchline.

“I’m sure he’ll be helping me bark out any orders that need to be barked out.”

READ NEXT: Hodgson updates on Zaha fitness

Kit Sale Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

First Team

Hodgson updates on team fitness

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson confirmed that Wilfried Zaha is still working to return to fitness, but said he was confident in his players’ ability to step up in his absence.

Read full article

Programme

Read Palace v Burnley programme for Tomkins feature and much more

2 Hours ago

The Crystal Palace v Burnley matchday programme is available to read now, with another packed edition ready for you to enjoy as the Eagles face the Clarets.

Read full article

First Team

Palace v Man United postponed due to FA Cup clash

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace’s match with Manchester United has been postponed due to their involvement in the FA Cup Quarter-Finals.

Read full article

Training

Gallery: Palace train in the snow pre-Burnley

5 Hours ago

As temperatures fell to below freezing in south London on Thursday, Palace let nothing get in the way of their preparations to face Burnley at the weekend.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Hodgson updates on team fitness

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson confirmed that Wilfried Zaha is still working to return to fitness, but said he was confident in his players’ ability to step up in his absence.

Read full article

First Team

Palace v Man United postponed due to FA Cup clash

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace’s match with Manchester United has been postponed due to their involvement in the FA Cup Quarter-Finals.

Read full article

First Team

Palace v Burnley full match details and how to watch on TV

10 February 2021

Crystal Palace host Burnley on Saturday, 13th February, and you can find out all you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

First Team

Kouyate explains how teammates' advice shapes his game

9 February 2021

Cheikhou Kouyate has revealed that, while he may have plenty of centre-back experience behind him, playing alongside fellow Crystal Palace defenders shapes his game every week.

Read full article

View more