Team news: Find out Palace lineup as Academy prospect joins squad v Fulham

Roy Hodgson has made two changes to his Crystal Palace lineup to face Fulham at Selhurst Park today.

The Palace manager has brought Patrick van Aanholt and Christian Benteke into his starting XI, replacing Tyrick Mitchell and Jean-Philippe Mateta from the side which kicked-off against Brighton & Hove Albion.

After confirming Nathaniel Clyne has sustained a minor muscle injury, Hodgson has named Under-23s defender Reece Hannam in the squad, including him on the bench alongside Martin Kelly, Michy Batshuayi and James McCarthy among others.

Hannam joined Palace from West Ham's Academy in summer 2020 and has been a regular part of Shaun Derry's Development team since.

Fulham have named former Eagle Ruben Loftus-Cheek in their midfield as well as recent signing Josh Maja, who has netted two goals from four games on loan from Bordeaux.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Cahill, Kouyate, Ward, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Eze, Townsend, Ayew, Benteke.

Subs: Butland, Dann, Kelly, Hannam, McCarthy, Mateta, Batshuayi.

Fulham: Areola, Tete, Andersen, Aina, Adarabioyo, Reed, Decordova-Reid, Anguissa, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman, Maja.

Subs: Fabri, Ream, Cavaleiro, Lemina, Bryan, Onomah, Kongolo, Robinson, Mitrovic.