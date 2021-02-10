Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Quizzes

Quiz: How much of Kuqi's Palace career can you recall?

3 Hours ago

Shefki Kuqi has led an extraordinary career, including an eventful spell at Selhurst Park with Palace - but how much of it can you recall?

Kuqi opened up about his escape from war-torn Kosovo and his early days of professional football in Finland, which set him on the road to a long career in the Premier League.

He also spoke of his admiration for Roy Hodgson, who he worked with both at Fulham and the Finnish national team, and the story behind his controversial substitution against Wolverhampton Wanderers – not to mention his trademark celebration!

You can read the piece by clicking HERE – or test your knowledge of Kuqi’s Palace career by taking the quiz below!

Kit Sale Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Club News

Shefki Kuqi's incredible journey from refugee to Premier League

3 Hours ago

Shefki Kuqi opens up about his escape from war in Kosovo, playing in the Champions League, Roy Hodgson and THAT incident against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Read full article

Club News

Palace kit sale continues - with FREE gift and huge discounts

4 Hours ago

This season’s stylish kits have made some memories that will last for a long time, from smashing four past Leeds in red and blue to taking all three points at Old Trafford in white.

Read full article

Club News

Palace Kitchen donates to local food bank alongside Academy players' visit

7 Hours ago

The Palace Kitchen project, funded by the club and from supporter donations, has fed more than 30,000 people in need in the last 11 months with its meals programme.

Read full article

Foundation

Susanna Reid backs campaign to Keep Croydon Connected

8 Hours ago

Crystal Palace F.C, Palace for Life Foundation and its Patron Susanna Reid are backing a project that aims to redistribute computers, tablets and phones to those in need in south London.

Read full article

Quizzes

Quizzes

Quiz: How well do you know Jaïro Riedewald?

4 February 2021

Jaïro Riedewald has extended his Crystal Palace contract and committed his future to the club until 2024.

Read full article

Quizzes

Palace at Home: Learn geography with these Palace quizzes

12 January 2021

It’s time for a quiz – hone your geography skills with Palace at Home by testing your knowledge of where your favourite players come from!

Read full article

Quizzes

Quiz: Name every Palace player from 2019/20 in four minutes

30 July 2020

This quiz does what it says on the proverbial tin: name every Crystal Palace player to have kicked a competitive ball in 2019/20.

Read full article

Quizzes

QUIZ: Can you name every Palace Player of the Season since 1972?

28 July 2020

With Crystal Palace's End of Season Awards over and done with for 2019/20, put your Palace knowledge to the test below and see if you can name every Player of the Season since the award started in...

Read full article

View more