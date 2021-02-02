Skip to site footer
Vote for your eToro MOTM from Newcastle v Palace

Just now

Crystal Palace overcame Newcastle United 2-1 in a tight, well-fought affair at St James' Park, with the Eagles fighting back from behind in the first-half to secure consecutive victories.

Palace went behind early in the clash through Jonjo Shelvey's second-minute volley, but battled to first parity and then the advantage through Jairo Riedewald and Gary Cahill.

The two goalscorers undoubtedly stand out from the Palace lineup, Riedewald opening their account spectacularly and Cahill netting his first in red and blue.

But performances from Luka Milivojevic and Palace backline mean there is a host of options for your eToro Man of the Match. To cast your vote, just click below! We'll announce the winner on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and social media shortly.

 

You can watch full highlights and post-match reaction of this clash for FREE via Palace TV - either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app!

