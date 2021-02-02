Vote for your eToro MOTM from Newcastle v Palace

Crystal Palace overcame Newcastle United 2-1 in a tight, well-fought affair at St James' Park, with the Eagles fighting back from behind in the first-half to secure consecutive victories.

Palace went behind early in the clash through Jonjo Shelvey's second-minute volley, but battled to first parity and then the advantage through Jairo Riedewald and Gary Cahill.

The two goalscorers undoubtedly stand out from the Palace lineup, Riedewald opening their account spectacularly and Cahill netting his first in red and blue.

