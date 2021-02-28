Skip to site footer
Vote: Your W88 Crystal Palace Player of the Month for February

Just now

Voting is now open for Crystal Palace's W88 February Player of the Month, with all of your options shown below.

Crystal Palace collected a mixed bag of results throughout February, earning two wins and a draw from five games.

The Eagles began the month well, coming from behind to defeat Newcastle United 2-1. They then suffered frustrating results as Leeds United and Burnley overcame Roy Hodgson's men in a disappointing week.

But the south Londoners fought their way back to winning ways with a memorable victory over Brighton & Hove Albion before rounding-off the month with a clean sheet and point against Fulham.

Naturally, highlights from the five games include Jean-Philippe Mateta's backheel nutmeg against the Seagulls, Benteke's emphatic winner in the 95th-minute and Gary Cahill and Jairo Riedewald combining to trump Newcastle.

There were also resolute defensive performances across the backline and Vicente Guaita pulled off several eye-catching stops as ever.

To vote for your W88 Player of the Month from everyone to have played at least 90 minutes in February, just click below! We'll announce the result shortly on cpfc.co.uk, our official app and across social media.

