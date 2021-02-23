Skip to site footer
Watch FREE highlights of Benteke's last-minute volley

2 Hours ago

These are some highlights we think you’ll want to relive again and again – Christian Benteke’s last minute winner for Crystal Palace against Brighton & Hove Albion is available to watch now.

Jean-Philippe Mateta opened the scoring for Palace with a stunning goal, back-heeling through the legs of the goalkeeper on the turn to score his first goal for the Eagles.

Brighton hit back in the second-half through Joel Veltman, and dominated the ball for much of the proceedings; Palace’s defenders – marshalled by a bloodied Gary Cahill – put in an excellent shift to keep the scores level.

Then, in the final minute of the five added on, Andros Townsend floated a ball towards the back post, which Benteke volleyed home to send spark jubilant celebrations from his teammates.

The victory is a second successive win at The Amex – to watch Brighton v Palace highlights and post-match reaction free, head over to Palace TV by clicking here or ‘Palace TV’ within the app!

Palace TV banner 20-21.jpg


