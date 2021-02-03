Skip to site footer
Watch FREE highlights of Newcastle v Palace

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace fought-back from conceding inside two minutes to secure a well-earned victory against Newcastle United - and you can watch free highlights of the clash now.

Match Reports

Match report: Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

6 Hours ago

Jonjo Shelvey opened the scoring for the hosts before Jairo Riedewald cancelled out his effort with a thunderous shot and Gary Cahill bagged his first Palace goal with a powerful winning header.

The Eagles performed well from front to back, attacking with intent in the first-half and defending with assurance in the second.

Newcastle may have mounted a hunt for their equaliser as the game approached full-time, but the visiting south Londoners nullified their hosts' pressure to take home three points.

The victory means Roy Hodgson's men have secured consecutive wins in just four days and boosts their points total to 29.

To watch Newcastle v Palace highlights and post-match reaction for free, head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app!

Palace TV banner 20-21.jpg


