Watch free highlights of Palace's Fulham clash now

Crystal Palace v Fulham saw the Eagles collect their 33rd point of the season in a gritty 0-0 draw.

The clash opened at a steady pace, with neither side seriously testing the other throughout the opening 45 minutes.

But the second brought more moments of note as Fulham turned on their attacking drive and the Eagles showcased their defensive ability.

Chances came primarily at Vicente Guaita's end of the pitch, with the Spaniard and his frontline performing heroically at times to secure a clean sheet.

Two highlights were undoubtedly Guaita's instinctive block against Josh Maja and Gary Cahill's gutsy lunge on Joachim Andersen.

