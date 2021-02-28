Skip to site footer
Watch free highlights of Palace's Fulham clash now

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace v Fulham saw the Eagles collect their 33rd point of the season in a gritty 0-0 draw.

First Team

Roy Hodgson reacts to Crystal Palace v Fulham

11 Hours ago

The clash opened at a steady pace, with neither side seriously testing the other throughout the opening 45 minutes.

But the second brought more moments of note as Fulham turned on their attacking drive and the Eagles showcased their defensive ability.

Chances came primarily at Vicente Guaita's end of the pitch, with the Spaniard and his frontline performing heroically at times to secure a clean sheet.

Two highlights were undoubtedly Guaita's instinctive block against Josh Maja and Gary Cahill's gutsy lunge on Joachim Andersen.

To watch full highlights and post-match reaction from this clash, head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app!

Read Next

Development

Watch Palace U23s take on Leeds LIVE today

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-23s take on Leeds United on Monday (1st March, 13:00) as they look to bounce back from defeat against Wolves – and you can see how the Eagles fare live via Palace TV.

Read full article

First Team

Vote: Your W88 Crystal Palace Player of the Month for February

9 Hours ago

Voting is now open for Crystal Palace's W88 February Player of the Month, with all of your options shown below.

Read full article

First Team

Cahill lists positives after 'tough' afternoon v Fulham

9 Hours ago

Gary Cahill was able to reflect on a clean sheet and Man of the Match-winning performance for Crystal Palace against Fulham, describing the game as 'tough' but explaining a list of positives he could...

Read full article

First Team

Guaita deflects praise to focus on team performance v Fulham

11 Hours ago

Vicente Guaita caught-up with Palace TV after the club's draw with Fulham and deflected individual praise for what Roy Hodgson called a "match-winning' save as he commended the team for improving...

Read full article

