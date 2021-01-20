Palace's February fixture details and TV selections confirmed

Two Crystal Palace fixtures have been rearranged in February, with all the details confirmed below.

The final fixture of January against Wolves will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, while two fixtures in February have been moved for TV coverage, including the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Palace's match at Newcastle will kick-off at 20:15 GMT on Tuesday, 2nd February, while the derby clash with Brighton has been moved to Monday, 22nd February (20:00 GMT).

Fixture Date Kick-off (GMT) TV Changed from Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) Saturday, 30th January 15:00 Sky Sports No change Newcastle United (A) Tuesday, 2nd February 20:15 BT Sport 20:00 Brighton & Hove Albion (A) Monday, 22nd February 20:00 Sky Sports Saturday 20th February, 15:00

