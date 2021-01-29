Palace's full February fixture schedule finalised

Two Crystal Palace fixtures have been rearranged in February as the Premier League confirms upcoming television selections.
The Eagles' games with Leeds United and Fulham have both been moved and will take place at later dates than originally scheduled.
New fixture details
Full details for the changes to matches with Leeds, Burnley and Fulham can be found below.
|
Fixture
|
Date
|
Time (GMT)
|
TV
|
Changed from
|Leeds United (A)
|Monday, 8th February
|20:00
|Sky Sports
|Saturday, 6th February
|Burnley (H)
|Saturday, 13th February
|15:00
|Sky Sports
|No change
|Fulham (H)
|Sunday, 28th February
|12:00
|BBC
|Saturday, 27th February
Confirmed February fixtures
Palace's full fixture schedule for February is confirmed below.
|
Fixture
|
Date
|
Time (GMT)
|
TV
|Newcastle United (A)
|Tuesday, 2nd February
|20:15
|BT Sport
|Leeds United (A)
|Monday, 8th February
|20:00
|Sky Sports
|Burnley (H)
|Saturday, 13th February
|15:00
|Sky Sports
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Monday, 22nd February
|20:00
|Sky Sports
|Fulham (H)
|Sunday, 28th February
|12:00
|BBC
