Fixture News

Palace's full February fixture schedule finalised

1 Hour ago

Two Crystal Palace fixtures have been rearranged in February as the Premier League confirms upcoming television selections.

The Eagles' games with Leeds United and Fulham have both been moved and will take place at later dates than originally scheduled.

New fixture details

Full details for the changes to matches with Leeds, Burnley and Fulham can be found below.

Fixture

Date

Time (GMT)

TV 

Changed from
Leeds United (A) Monday, 8th February 20:00 Sky Sports Saturday, 6th February
Burnley (H) Saturday, 13th February 15:00 Sky Sports No change
Fulham (H) Sunday, 28th February 12:00 BBC Saturday, 27th February

Confirmed February fixtures

Palace's full fixture schedule for February is confirmed below.

Fixture

Date

Time (GMT)

TV 
Newcastle United (A) Tuesday, 2nd February 20:15 BT Sport
Leeds United (A) Monday, 8th February 20:00 Sky Sports
Burnley (H) Saturday, 13th February 15:00 Sky Sports
Brighton & Hove Albion Monday, 22nd February 20:00 Sky Sports
Fulham (H) Sunday, 28th February 12:00 BBC

