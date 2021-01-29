Palace's full February fixture schedule finalised

Two Crystal Palace fixtures have been rearranged in February as the Premier League confirms upcoming television selections.

The Eagles' games with Leeds United and Fulham have both been moved and will take place at later dates than originally scheduled.

New fixture details

Full details for the changes to matches with Leeds, Burnley and Fulham can be found below.

Fixture Date Time (GMT) TV Changed from Leeds United (A) Monday, 8th February 20:00 Sky Sports Saturday, 6th February Burnley (H) Saturday, 13th February 15:00 Sky Sports No change Fulham (H) Sunday, 28th February 12:00 BBC Saturday, 27th February

Confirmed February fixtures

Palace's full fixture schedule for February is confirmed below.

Fixture Date Time (GMT) TV Newcastle United (A) Tuesday, 2nd February 20:15 BT Sport Leeds United (A) Monday, 8th February 20:00 Sky Sports Burnley (H) Saturday, 13th February 15:00 Sky Sports Brighton & Hove Albion Monday, 22nd February 20:00 Sky Sports Fulham (H) Sunday, 28th February 12:00 BBC

