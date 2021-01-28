Palace Home, Away and Third kit ON SALE now

Skip to site footer
This season’s stylish kits have made some memories that will last for a long time, from smashing four past Leeds in red and blue to taking all three points at Old Trafford in white.

Now’s your chance to get your hands on all three in our mid-season SALE, as well as some exclusive rewards.

Whether you want to recreate Palace’s best goals, or just rep the club’s colours in the house and on the streets, we’ve got you covered.

All Adult Home, Away and Third Shirts are now just £35 – buy now and you’ll get a FREE Crest Bronx Hat worth £10.

You can also get all Home, Away and Third Junior Shirts for just £25, as well as the FREE hat.

  WAS NOW
All Home, Away and Third Adult shirts £50 £35 + FREE Crest Bronx Hat worth £10
All Home, Away and Third Junior shirts £40 £25 + FREE Crest Bronx Hat worth £10

Shop-Now.png

We’ve picked out our favourite moments in each below:

HOME SHIRT – Now just £35 for Adults and £25 for Juniors

There have been plenty of performances this season that have done the famous red-and-blue proud, from the club’s record away win against West Bromwich Albion to sticking four past Leeds in south London.

But one moment stands out above the rest. When Eberechi Eze picked up the ball in his own half against Sheffield United, it didn’t seem like much was on. Then he started running, taking on one defender and then the next.

CRYSHU Eze run.jpg

He gobbled up the yards in a blur of red and blue, nonchalantly stroking the ball home and in the process scoring one of the goals of the season. As goals in any Palace kit go, this one wasn’t half bad.

This year’s home shirt is ON SALE now – to purchase at the new, discounted price, click here.

AWAY SHIRT – Now just £35 for Adults and £25 for Juniors

They say that each win is as important as the next, but as victories go this one was particularly satisfying. A game at Old Trafford was some way to christen this year’s away shirt, but boy did Palace put on a performance.

PALMUN 07 Zaha Ward Lindelof.jpg

After Andros Townsend’s opener, two goals from Wilfried Zaha saw the Eagles record their second successive win away at Manchester United and get the season off to a flyer.

This year’s away shirt is ON SALE now – to purchase at the new, discounted price, click here.

THIRD SHIRT – Now just £35 for Adults and £25 for Juniors

In their sleek black third kit, Palace made it five games unbeaten against Arsenal with a hard-fought point at the Emirates Stadium – but it was very nearly so much more.

ARSCRY Townsend.jpg

Unperturbed by the Gunners’ resurgence in form, the Eagles created the best chances of the game, James Tomkins’ header cannoning off the crossbar and Christian Benteke forcing Bernd Leno into a wonder save.

This year’s third shirt is ON SALE now – to purchase at the new, discounted price, click here.

READ NEXT: 30% off Palace Memberships - JOIN NOW

Web story banner..jpg


