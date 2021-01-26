Skip to site footer
Cahill: Palace must 'turn corner' in 'massive' upcoming matches

2 Hours ago

Gary Cahill expressed his frustration at losing to West Ham United on Tuesday evening with BT Sport, saying Crystal Palace need to "turn this corner."

Cahill described the mood in the changing room as "very low," before adding: "Obviously it’s a bad result for us and a bad first-half performance especially. For us at this moment, we’re making mistakes, conceding too many goals, which is unlike us in the time I’ve been here.

Roy Hodgson reacts to Crystal Palace v West Ham United

3 Hours ago

"We need to work to turn this corner a little bit... We need to work very hard to come out the other end of this, which can be done, obviously. We’re disappointed – especially with the first-half. Quite a few times recently we’ve wasted half the game and, against anyone in this league, you can’t do that."

The experienced centre-back focused on the importance of building confidence and momentum through positive results. He used the Eagles' opposition as an example to follow, saying: "Look at West Ham – they’re in-form, winning games and looking confident. They’re going out there with not much pressure on their backs.

"For us, we’re looking to get that first result and we’ve got some good games, important games, coming up. These next five or six games are massive for our season. Of course, if you win the game you get a different mood in the dressing room, a different mood in training.

"But we’re not going to do it [win] by wasting half the game, so we really need to crack down on that, address that and come out fighting at the weekend to get a result. Results breed confidence.

"This should hurt because it wasn’t good enough. By our standards, individually and collectively, it wasn’t good enough. This should hurt and the weekend can’t come around quick enough. Hopefully that’s the same feeling for the boys; the quicker we get a win, the better everyone will feel."

Finally, Cahill discussed what Palace must do next to react positively after frustrating results. He said: "You reflect in the first couple days about what you can do better but then you put that to bed and work hard.

"Hard work ultimately on the training ground and in games will help us turn this corner and get the results. I’m confident we’ll get the results. It’s times like this we need experience and we’ve got bundles of that in the changing room."

To watch free highlights and post-match reaction from this clash, head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app.

