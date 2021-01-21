Skip to site footer
Mateta squad number and Fantasy Football details confirmed

4 Hours ago

Jean-Philippe Mateta officially became an Eagle on Thursday morning, when he signed an 18-month loan deal with Crystal Palace.

The French frontman expressed his eagerness to get going with Palace TV and the Premier League turned its eyes towards south London for his arrival.

But amidst the clamour of his arrival, you may have missed a few key details. We've got everything you need to know below.

The deal

Mateta has signed an 18-month loan deal with an option to buy.

Squad number

Jean-Philippe will don the No.14 shirt for the south Londoners, which you can buy here.

Mateta's reaction

Mateta expressed his delight at joining the Eagles, telling Palace TV: "I’m very happy to come to Crystal Palace and I look forward to training.

"[Playing in the Premier League] was my dream when I was a child. Now I can play, I will show the fans of Crystal Palace what I can do."

What Steve Parish said

“We have followed Jean-Philippe’s development with keen interest for some time, and I’m so pleased that we have been able to bring him to south London.

First Team

All you need to know about Jean-Philippe Mateta's career

11 Hours ago

“He is a player that is full of potential with a proven goal-scoring record, and his signing reiterates our commitment to ensuring we have a well-balanced squad in terms of youth and experience for the seasons ahead.”

Fantasy Premier League details

Mateta will be listed as a Palace forward in Fantasy Premier League, starting at a price of £6.0m.

How to win his signed shirt

You can win a signed Mateta shirt from the day he joined by becoming a Gold or Junior Gold Member. To be in with a chance of winning this rare piece of Palace history, grab your Membership here!

Where you'll find him on social media

Mateta uses Instagram and Twitter - you can follow him by clicking here for Instagram and here for Twitter.

What else you need to know

Aged just 23, Mateta has already played in both France and Germany for Lyon, Le Havre and Mainz respectively.

The frontman is currently Mainz's top scorer for 20/21 when putting pen to paper for Palace, having netted 10 goals from 17 games.

To find out everything you need to know on his career, click here now.

READ NEXT: Jean-Philippe Mateta joins Crystal Palace

