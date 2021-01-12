Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Palace at Home: Colour-in cool Selhurst Park designs!

8 Hours ago

In the next activity for homeschooling young Palace fans, we've got some incredible designs of Selhurst Park for you to colour in!

Created and kindly shared by artist Matthew Wood, these colouring sheets will fill hours of time in an engaging, art-focused way for junior Eagles.

All you have to do to enjoy them is click for the various designs below, print them out and get colouring!

When you're done, make sure to show off your best efforts by tagging @CPFC on Twitter and Instagram!

Don't forget, we're sharing different acitivities for home-schooling throughout the week, so keep an eye out for other ways to fill the time!

Junior Memberships banner 20-21.png


Advertisement block

Related articles

Quizzes

Palace at Home: Learn Geography with these Palace quizzes

8 Hours ago

It’s time for a quiz – hone your geography skills with Palace at Home by testing your knowledge of where your favourite players come from!

Read full article

Club News

Palace at Home: Help young fans with schooling through Palace

8 Hours ago

Schoolchildren across the country are having to take their learning home over the coming weeks, with schools closing throughout England.

Read full article

Club News

Palace at Home: Test your maths skills with these Palace questions

12 Hours ago

Test your maths skills AND your football knowledge with Palace at Home, by taking our new quiz!

Read full article

First Team

How Eze's wonderstrike was seen around the world

4 January 2021

Eberechi Eze’s stunning solo goal against Sheffield United lit up Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon – but it wasn’t just admired across south London.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Palace at Home: Help young fans with schooling through Palace

8 Hours ago

Schoolchildren across the country are having to take their learning home over the coming weeks, with schools closing throughout England.

Read full article

Club News

Palace at Home: Get young fans’ writing published by Crystal Palace!

8 Hours ago

Young Crystal Palace fans, as part of Palace at Home, we’re giving you the chance to get YOUR writing shared on the club website!

Read full article

Club News

Palace at Home: Test your maths skills with these Palace questions

12 Hours ago

Test your maths skills AND your football knowledge with Palace at Home, by taking our new quiz!

Read full article

Club News

Statement: Eberechi Eze

11 January 2021

The club has issued the below statement on Eberechi Eze.

Read full article

View more