Palace at Home: Get young fans’ writing published by Crystal Palace!

Young Crystal Palace fans, as part of Palace at Home, we’re giving you the chance to get YOUR writing shared on the club website!

Keep yourself engaged with English while schools are closed by telling us why you love Palace.

All you have to do is fill out the below form by 11am GMT on Wednesday (13th January) and include up to 250 words on why you support and love the Eagles!

We will then publish one entry on the club app and website – so make sure to give this your best shot!

Tips

Make your writing really creative! Remember to use different adjectives (describing words)

Tell us a story – it could be about the first game you went to, who in your family supports Palace or who your favourite player is!

Professional writers make a link between their intro (first few sentences) and the end – try to ‘tie it together’ at the beginning and end!

Please make sure a parent or guardian is aware and has given their permission before sending any entries.

Good luck!

And, don’t forget, we’ll be sharing activities for junior fans learning from home throughout the week. You can find out more by clicking here – and make sure to keep an eye out for tasks on other subjects!