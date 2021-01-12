Palace at Home: Help young fans with schooling through Palace

Schoolchildren across the country are having to take their learning home over the coming weeks, with schools closing throughout England.

Many youngsters are instead being home-schooled, a task that poses a range of challenges.

From filling time to keeping topics as engaging as possible, it can be tough for youngsters to sustain their interests when learning from hope – so bring Crystal Palace into the mix to support any junior Eagles’ home classes.

Over the next few days, we’ll share different activities for younger fans to complete that are both Palace-related fun and educational.

We’ll be publishing resources to support English, art, maths, geography and PE.

Start out with our English competition here, and keep your eyes open for further activities!

Then, once they’re all live, you can find them together in one place to revisit or tackle any time by clicking here.