Club News

Palace at Home: Help young fans with schooling through Palace

3 Hours ago

Schoolchildren across the country are having to take their learning home over the coming weeks, with schools closing throughout England.

Club News

Palace at Home English lesson: Get writing published by Crystal Palace with home-schooling activity

4 Hours ago

Many youngsters are instead being home-schooled, a task that poses a range of challenges.

From filling time to keeping topics as engaging as possible, it can be tough for youngsters to sustain their interests when learning from hope – so bring Crystal Palace into the mix to support any junior Eagles’ home classes.

Over the next few days, we’ll share different activities for younger fans to complete that are both Palace-related fun and educational.

We’ll be publishing resources to support English, art, maths, geography and PE.

Start out with our English competition here, and keep your eyes open for further activities!

Then, once they’re all live, you can find them together in one place to revisit or tackle any time by clicking here

 


Club News

Palace at Home: Get young fans’ writing published by Crystal Palace!

4 Hours ago

Young Crystal Palace fans, as part of Palace at Home, we’re giving you the chance to get YOUR writing shared on the club website!

Read full article

Club News

Palace at Home: Get young fans’ writing published by Crystal Palace!

4 Hours ago

Young Crystal Palace fans, as part of Palace at Home, we’re giving you the chance to get YOUR writing shared on the club website!

Read full article

Club News

Statement: Eberechi Eze

20 Hours ago

The club has issued the below statement on Eberechi Eze.

Read full article

Club News

Bobby Kellard: 1943-2021

11 January 2021

The club is sad to share the news that former player Bobby Kellard has passed away aged 77. He had been unwell for some time.

Read full article

Club News

Selhurst Park to be used as NHS vaccination centre

8 January 2021

Crystal Palace Football Club is donating Selhurst Park to the NHS to be used as a vaccination centre in the fight against coronavirus.

Read full article

