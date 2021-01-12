Palace at Home: Learn Geography with these Palace quizzes

It’s time for a quiz – hone your geography skills with Palace at Home by testing your knowledge of where your favourite players come from!

The first round is on countries. Using the hints available, find the right country by typing it into the box - remember, if you get stuck you can see a Palace player from this country in the third column.

Next, it’s time to learn some capital cities – we can definitely get the first one, right? Type in the answers in the box. Remember, if you don’t get them all on your first go, keep trying until you know every single one!

Don't forget, we're sharing different activities for home-schooling throughout the week, so keep an eye out for other ways to fill the time!