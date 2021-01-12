Skip to site footer
Palace at Home: Test your maths skills with these Palace questions

12 Hours ago

Test your maths skills AND your football knowledge with Palace at Home, by taking our new quiz!

With nine questions in total, start at the beginning before moving on to the harder challenges. Remember: if you can’t work it out, be sure to click on the question to see the answer so you know what to do next time.  

App users, if you're experiencing technical difficulties loading the questions, please just click here!

A: 61 + 14 = 75.

A: 38 - 17 = 21

A: 24 ÷ 4 = 6

A: 342 + 15 + 18 + 3 = 378

A: 20cm [8 inches difference, so 8 x 2.5 = 20]

A: 25,000 x 7 = 175,000

A: 1905 ÷ 15 = 127

A: Mitchell is 21, Schlupp is 28.

A: Mamadou Sakho. [Shirt numbers go 3, 6, BLANK, 24, so they are doubling each time. 12 must be the missing number, which is Sakho's shirt number.]

Don't forget, we're sharing different activities for home-schooling throughout the week, so keep an eye out for other ways to fill the time!

Club News

Palace at Home: Help young fans with schooling through Palace

8 Hours ago

Schoolchildren across the country are having to take their learning home over the coming weeks, with schools closing throughout England.

Read full article

Club News

Palace at Home: Get young fans’ writing published by Crystal Palace!

8 Hours ago

Young Crystal Palace fans, as part of Palace at Home, we’re giving you the chance to get YOUR writing shared on the club website!

Read full article

Club News

Palace at Home: Colour-in cool Selhurst Park designs!

8 Hours ago

In the next activity for homeschooling young Palace fans, we've got some incredible designs of Selhurst Park for you to colour in!

Read full article

Quizzes

Palace at Home: Learn Geography with these Palace quizzes

8 Hours ago

It’s time for a quiz – hone your geography skills with Palace at Home by testing your knowledge of where your favourite players come from!

Read full article

