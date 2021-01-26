Skip to site footer
Hodgson explains Palace team selection v West Ham

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson spoke with BT Sport before Crystal Palace's clash with West Ham United this evening, explaining his team selection to face the in-form Hammers.

First Team

Team news: Crystal Palace v West Ham United

3 Hours ago

He said: "This is the team that's basically been playing [as default]. We made some changes for the Manchester City game - they were forced upon us, certainly with the injury to Wilf [Zaha].

"So this is probably back, if you like, more to the team we'd been playing over the previous weeks where we did pick up one or two decent performances and decent points in the Premier League."

Hodgson has been able to field Wilfried Zaha again after the Ivorian did not feature in the matchday squad against Manchester City earlier this month.

Asked to comment on Zaha's significance, Hodgson said:

"I think they [West Ham] have players also who can make a difference so he's not the only one of the 22 but, as far as we're concerned, he definitely is a vital player in our way of thinking, of playing and our hopes of winning the game.

"Of course, we did miss him up at Manchester City and I'm really pleased today he's recovered and is fit again to play. I'm hoping he'll show all of his skills out there for us."

Full teams for tonight's clash can be viewed here or you can brush-up on your pre-match knowledge by clicking here!

