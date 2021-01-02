Skip to site footer
Hodgson reaction as Palace start year with a win

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson praised Eberechi Eze’s spectacular goal as Crystal Palace started the year with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Selhurst Park.

“It was a fantastic run from his own half of the field. I’ve seen some very good goals recently, unfortunately most of them were against us so it was to see one for us for a change.”

Hodgson also provided an injury update on two players, after Christian Benteke and Jeffrey Schlupp were forced off on either side of half-time.

“Benteke got a kick in the first half – we think it’s a dead leg which usually doesn’t develop into anything long term. Jeff Schlupp is more concerning as it is definitely a muscle injury. He felt a hamstring pull. It looks like we’re going to miss him for a while and that’s unfortunate because he’s been doing very very well for us.”

The manager also addressed the recent story regarding Luka Milivojevic’s breach of coronavirus guidelines on New Year’s Eve. He said: “it’s a clear breach of coronavirus rules. We condemn it, we certainly apologise for it - I'm certain Luka will as well.”

You can watch Roy’s press conference in full by clicking here.

READ NEXT: Report - Stunning Eze solo goal sees Palace start 2021 with a bang

First Team

Eze says wonder goal v Sheffield United is his best Palace moment

4 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze says his extraordinary solo effort against Sheffield United could be the best moment of his Palace career.

Match Reports

Report: Stunning Eze solo strike sees Palace start 2021 with a bang

4 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze scored a stunning solo goal as Crystal Palace kicked off the new year by returning to winning ways against bottom of the league Sheffield United at Selhurst Park.

First Team

Vote for your eToro MOTM from Palace v Sheffield United

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace’s victory over Sheffield United was one of many good performances – but there was one moment that surely stood out above all else.

First Team

Tomkins: We knew fast start would be crucial

4 Hours ago

James Tomkins says Palace’s fast start was crucial to their victory over Sheffield United at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

First Team

