Hodgson reaction as Palace start year with a win

Roy Hodgson praised Eberechi Eze’s spectacular goal as Crystal Palace started the year with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Selhurst Park.

“It was a fantastic run from his own half of the field. I’ve seen some very good goals recently, unfortunately most of them were against us so it was to see one for us for a change.”

Hodgson also provided an injury update on two players, after Christian Benteke and Jeffrey Schlupp were forced off on either side of half-time.

“Benteke got a kick in the first half – we think it’s a dead leg which usually doesn’t develop into anything long term. Jeff Schlupp is more concerning as it is definitely a muscle injury. He felt a hamstring pull. It looks like we’re going to miss him for a while and that’s unfortunate because he’s been doing very very well for us.”

The manager also addressed the recent story regarding Luka Milivojevic’s breach of coronavirus guidelines on New Year’s Eve. He said: “it’s a clear breach of coronavirus rules. We condemn it, we certainly apologise for it - I'm certain Luka will as well.”

