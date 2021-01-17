Skip to site footer
Hodgson: Second-half mistakes cost us

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says second-half mistakes cost Crystal Palace as they fell to a 4-0 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

“In the first-half we did well,” he told Sky Sports in his post-match interview. “Obviously they had a lot of the ball which we knew they would have but I don’t think they created that many chances, and I think on the whole we did very well.

“I’m afraid we made a couple of quite blatant mistakes in the second-half, often playing the ball back too often to the goalkeeper and it cost us.

“The goals they scored were fantastic goals but if we could have done what we did in the first-half throughout the game we could have made it a bit harder, and we wouldn’t have lost by this margin.”

Three of Manchester City’s goals came from exceptional pieces of attacking play from the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling, but the manager felt they still could have been avoided.

“All goals are preventable if you analyse them and that’s what it’s our job to do.

“They are excellent strikes. But three goals from corner kicks, that’s not really like us to do that. It’s not like us either to surrender the ball as we did in the second-half to give those corner kicks, or to give those chances.

“So we’re all very disappointed. I can accept losing here because they are a very good team and normally speaking teams that come here do lose, but I’m disappointed to lose by such a big margin.”

