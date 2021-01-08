Skip to site footer
Spectacular saves win Guaita W88 Player of the Month

2 Hours ago

Vicente Guaita has been named Crystal Palace’s W88 Player of the Month for December after a string of superb saves over the festive period.

The Spaniard starred as Palace held then top of the table Tottenham Hotspur to a draw at the start of the month, as well as saving a penalty from Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho in the final game of 2020.

Guaita stood out with 39.1% of the vote, beating Eberechi Eze (15.0%) into second place.

It was a contrasting month for Guaita, whose standout displays were punctuated by difficult fixtures over Christmas, particularly against Liverpool.

Hear from Guaita and coach Dean Kiely on the mental strength required for a goalkeeper to stay focussed in trying circumstances, and the coaching behind some of spectacular saves that have earned him Player of the Month below!

Palace TV banner 20-21.jpg


