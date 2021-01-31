Skip to site footer
Watch Eze's goal and Guaita's saves from Wolves clash

1 Hour ago

It was a wet and windy day in south London on Saturday, but the Eagles’ victory against Wolves was sure to warm the hearts of Palace fans around the world – and you can watch all the highlights on Palace TV now.

After a tense first-half, Palace came to life after the break. Receiving the ball from Jordan Ayew on the edge of the area, Eze feinted past the defender to create space, before unleashing a powerful effort that left the net bulging.

The goal came sandwiched between two superb Vicente Guaita saves, as Willian Jose was twice denied from close range.

Palace held on for an important victory that saw all three points stay in south London.

To watch these key moments in full and for free, simply head over to Palace TV by clicking here or ‘Palace TV’ within the app.

