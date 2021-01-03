Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Watch Eze’s wonder goal and more in Palace v Sheffield United highlights

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace got back to winning ways as they started the new year with victory against Sheffield United, in a game lit up by Eberechi Eze’s wonderful solo goal.

Eze picked up the ball deep inside the Palace half, before gliding through the visitors’ defence and slotting home from 20 yards out.

It was a goal of stunning quality, and would have lifted the roof off a packed Selhurst Park.

Palace had taken an early lead when Jeffrey Schlupp converted after just three minutes, the Eagles earliest league goal since 2017.

Palace continued to attack in the second-half and came close to scoring a third on multiple occasions, despite losing two attackers – Christian Benteke and Schlupp – to injury.

To watch the highlights and all the reaction from this clash, head over to Palace TV by clicking here or ‘Palace TV’ within the app.

READ NEXT: Vote for your eToro Man of the Match v Sheffield United

Kit banner Eze 20-21 .jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Eze says wonder goal v Sheffield United is his best Palace moment

11 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze says his extraordinary solo effort against Sheffield United could be the best moment of his Palace career.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Stunning Eze solo strike sees Palace start 2021 with a bang

12 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze scored a stunning solo goal as Crystal Palace kicked off the new year by returning to winning ways against bottom of the league Sheffield United at Selhurst Park.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your eToro MOTM from Palace v Sheffield United

12 Hours ago

Crystal Palace’s victory over Sheffield United was one of many good performances – but there was one moment that surely stood out above all else.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson reaction as Palace start year with a win

12 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson praised Eberechi Eze’s spectacular goal as Crystal Palace started the year with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Selhurst Park.

Read full article

View more