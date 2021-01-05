Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Memberships

Win Eze’s signed shirt v Sheffield United!

3 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze helped Palace start the new year right by scoring a wonder goal against Sheffield United – and now Gold, Junior Gold and International Members have the chance to win his signed shirt!

When Eze picked up the ball deep inside his own half, it didn’t look like he had much on. But then he set off.

Rounding one player and then the next, he began gliding through the Blades’ defence before nonchalantly tucking the ball into the bottom corner, and staking an early claim for Palace’s best goal of 2021 in the process.

Now you can win Ebs' signed shirt from the Sheffield United clash. If you're already a Gold, Junior Gold or International Member, please fill out this form to be entered – one of a range of new benefits introduced for Members this season.

If you are not a Member yet, there’s still time to join - make sure you’ve joined by Saturday 9th January to be able to enter the competition by its closing date on Sunday 10th January.

Memberships this year feature an array of incredible benefits, aimed to keep you as connected to the club as possible this season. These range from Match Pass benefits - such as live commentary for all Premier League games, to Palace Rewards – exclusive competitions, gifts and events, and Palace Discounts – brilliant offers in the Club Shop and more.

To learn more about our Memberships and enter this competition, please click here.

Membership 20-21 banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Training

Smash New Year’s resolutions with Palace fitness wear

1 Hour ago

Time outdoors may once again be under tight restrictions, but that doesn’t mean your New Year’s resolutions should go out of the window.

Read full article

Club News

20/21 FA Cup: Everything you need to know - including penalties and replays

7 Hours ago

Palace travel to Molineux on Friday, 8th January to start their FA Cup campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Read full article

First Team

Wolves v Palace full match details and how to watch on TV

15 Hours ago

Crystal Palace begin their FA Cup campaign at Molineux against Wolves on Friday, 8th December and you can find out everything you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

First Team

How Eze's wonderstrike was seen around the world

4 January 2021

Eberechi Eze’s stunning solo goal against Sheffield United lit up Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon – but it wasn’t just admired across south London.

Read full article

View more