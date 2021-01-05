Win Eze’s signed shirt v Sheffield United!

Eberechi Eze helped Palace start the new year right by scoring a wonder goal against Sheffield United – and now Gold, Junior Gold and International Members have the chance to win his signed shirt!

When Eze picked up the ball deep inside his own half, it didn’t look like he had much on. But then he set off.

Rounding one player and then the next, he began gliding through the Blades’ defence before nonchalantly tucking the ball into the bottom corner, and staking an early claim for Palace’s best goal of 2021 in the process.

Now you can win Ebs' signed shirt from the Sheffield United clash. If you're already a Gold, Junior Gold or International Member, please fill out this form to be entered – one of a range of new benefits introduced for Members this season.

If you are not a Member yet, there’s still time to join - make sure you’ve joined by Saturday 9th January to be able to enter the competition by its closing date on Sunday 10th January.

Memberships this year feature an array of incredible benefits, aimed to keep you as connected to the club as possible this season. These range from Match Pass benefits - such as live commentary for all Premier League games, to Palace Rewards – exclusive competitions, gifts and events, and Palace Discounts – brilliant offers in the Club Shop and more.

To learn more about our Memberships and enter this competition, please click here.