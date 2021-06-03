Skip to site footer
Find out every winner from Crystal Palace’s End of Season Awards

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace F.C. presented eight awards to eight figures from the club at its End of Season Awards, with Vicente Guaita earning the Player of the Season accolade.

But if you missed the full ceremony as they happened, find out every winner from all categories below.

To find out more about each award, just click on it!

Congratulations to everyone who earned an award!

You can watch the full End of Season show for free now! Just click below to enjoy every presentation, reaction and interview from the show.

