Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Memberships

Win Benteke's signed matchworn shirt

8 Hours ago

Christian Benteke has followed up his excellent late-season form by signing a two-year contract extension at Crystal Palace – and now Gold, Junior Gold and International Members have the chance to win his signed shirt.

After 10 goals in 30 league games this season, Benteke has been called up by Belgium for the upcoming European Championships, where he will be hoping to add to his 39 international caps.

To celebrate him extending his stay in south London, we’re giving you the chance to win Benteke’s signed matchworn shirt. If you’re a Gold, Junior Gold or International Member, please fill in this form to be entered.

READ NEXT: Benteke signs contract extension

Kit clearance banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Club News

Crystal Palace End of Season Awards 2021: All you need to know and how to watch tonight

1 Hour ago

The Crystal Palace End of Season Awards air today (Thursday, 3rd June) at 19:00 BST to reveal the winners of a range of accolades across the club, and you watch them revealed for free.

Read full article

Club News

Ward reveals crucial strategy that led to Wembley success

1 Hour ago

Joel Ward stepped onto the field at Wembley early in his Palace career, having signed on the presumption he would have a relegation fight on his hands. At full-time, he stepped off it a hero, and a...

Read full article

Club News

When Eagles Dare - answered: administration, protests and survival in 2010

4 Hours ago

The first episode of When Eagles Dare takes a look back at the years before the 2012/13 season when the club was on the brink of being liquidated in 2010.

Read full article

Club News

Christian Benteke signs Crystal Palace contract extension

7 Hours ago

Christian Benteke has signed a two-year contract extension with Crystal Palace.

Read full article

View more