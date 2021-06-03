Christian Benteke has followed up his excellent late-season form by signing a two-year contract extension at Crystal Palace – and now Gold, Junior Gold and International Members have the chance to win his signed shirt.

After 10 goals in 30 league games this season, Benteke has been called up by Belgium for the upcoming European Championships, where he will be hoping to add to his 39 international caps.

To celebrate him extending his stay in south London, we’re giving you the chance to win Benteke’s signed matchworn shirt. If you’re a Gold, Junior Gold or International Member, please fill in this form to be entered.

