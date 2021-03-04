Skip to site footer
Make Mother’s Day special with these Palace gifts

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, meaning time’s running out to make her day whether you’re able to spend it together or not. (March 14th – thank us later.)

If she’s a Palace fan, your job is a whole lot easier – with a great range of Mother’s Day gifts available from the Club Shop.

From kit to wine, mugs to casualwear, we’ve got you covered. Make this Mother’s Day a simple one for you and a memorable one for her with the top ideas below!

2020/21 shirts – now two for £50 or just £30 each! 

A staple present any time of year is even better when that time of year has a massive discount on.

You can buy any of this season’s stylish shirts for just £30 or make it even more special by grabbing two for £50! Your toughest decisions, then, are which two to get, and which one to keep.

Clothing 

We have a range of women’s clothing available for lounging at home or wearing out and about – representing the Palace in both.

From comfy hoodies to stylish t-shirts and a collection of hats, scarves and gloves as winter drags itself on, there’s a choice of clothing for everyone. Time to update that Diadora-era tracksuit, right?

Mugs and glassware

Not a year goes by where mothers aren’t delighted by a new mug on special occasions. It’s the fool-proof present for anyone, so our range of red and blue mugs are ideal for the Palace-supporting mum.

If you fancy something a little different, we also have a variety of Palace glasses – including sophisticated crystal wine and gin glasses as well as flutes, pint and highballs.

Palace wine

Our red, white and rosé wines have been handpicked by former co-Chairman Stephen Browett and are a huge hit with Palace fans. You can make this Mother’s Day one to treasure with bottles coming in one-, two-, three- and six-pack boxes.

Who knows, you might even combine a bottle of red with one of our glasses. Standard or pint-sized is up to her.

Please note, we endeavour to get your orders to you as soon as possible but cannot guarantee delivery by March 14th as orders are delivered by a third party.

Mother's Day banner 20-21.jpg


