Quiz: Can you name the Palace Academy graduates with the most Premier League appearances?

5 Hours ago

There are few things more satisfying than an Academy player making it at his boyhood club, as Sean Scannell explained to the Palace website this week.

“I just loved Palace when I was a kid,” he said in an in-depth interview – read the full piece here. “I love Palace and I still do to this day.”

Scannell racked up 130 appearances for his boyhood club, as Palace fought for promotion from the Championship.

However, only 13 players have graduated from Palace’s Academy to make more than 15 appearances in the Premier League – something the table-topping Under-18s will hope they can emulate in the coming years.

See how many of Palace’s most regular Premier League Academy graduates you can name in the quiz below!

