Check out the Crystal Palace squad photo for 20/21

2 Hours ago

The Crystal Palace squad photo for 2020/21 has been captured and released, with senior staff and players lining-up in contemporary fashion at Copers Cope.

The image - which you can download below or by clicking here - was taken at the club's Beckenham training ground and adhered to strict restrictions.

From left to right those included are:

Back row: Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew, Stephen Henderson, James McCarthy, Connor Wickham, Michy Batshuayi, Patrick van Aanholt.

Second row: Tyrick Mitchell, Cheikhou Kouyate, Scott Dann, Martin Kelly, Gary Cahill.

Third row: Wayne Hennessey, James McArthur, Nathaniel Clyne, Andros Townsend, Joel Ward, Nathan Ferguson, Jack Butland.

Fourth row: Dean Kiely, Christian Benteke, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jairo Riedewald, Scott Guyett.

Fifth row: Dave Reddington, Luka Milivojevic, Vicente Guaita, Wilfried Zaha, Ray Lewington.

Front: Roy Hodgson.

Team photo download.jpg

Check out behind the scenes of this season's team photo shoot below or, if you like the look of those face masks, stock up here!

Face masks banner.jpg


