Check out the Crystal Palace squad photo for 20/21

The Crystal Palace squad photo for 2020/21 has been captured and released, with senior staff and players lining-up in contemporary fashion at Copers Cope.

The image - which you can download below or by clicking here - was taken at the club's Beckenham training ground and adhered to strict restrictions.

From left to right those included are:

Back row: Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew, Stephen Henderson, James McCarthy, Connor Wickham, Michy Batshuayi, Patrick van Aanholt.

Second row: Tyrick Mitchell, Cheikhou Kouyate, Scott Dann, Martin Kelly, Gary Cahill.

Third row: Wayne Hennessey, James McArthur, Nathaniel Clyne, Andros Townsend, Joel Ward, Nathan Ferguson, Jack Butland.

Fourth row: Dean Kiely, Christian Benteke, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jairo Riedewald, Scott Guyett.

Fifth row: Dave Reddington, Luka Milivojevic, Vicente Guaita, Wilfried Zaha, Ray Lewington.

Front: Roy Hodgson.

Check out behind the scenes of this season's team photo shoot below or, if you like the look of those face masks, stock up here!