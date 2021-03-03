Check out the Crystal Palace squad photo for 20/21

The Crystal Palace squad photo for 2020/21 has been captured and released, with senior staff and players lining-up in contemporary fashion at Copers Cope.
The image - which you can download below or by clicking here - was taken at the club's Beckenham training ground and adhered to strict restrictions.
From left to right those included are:
Back row: Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew, Stephen Henderson, James McCarthy, Connor Wickham, Michy Batshuayi, Patrick van Aanholt.
Second row: Tyrick Mitchell, Cheikhou Kouyate, Scott Dann, Martin Kelly, Gary Cahill.
Third row: Wayne Hennessey, James McArthur, Nathaniel Clyne, Andros Townsend, Joel Ward, Nathan Ferguson, Jack Butland.
Fourth row: Dean Kiely, Christian Benteke, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jairo Riedewald, Scott Guyett.
Fifth row: Dave Reddington, Luka Milivojevic, Vicente Guaita, Wilfried Zaha, Ray Lewington.
Front: Roy Hodgson.
Check out behind the scenes of this season's team photo shoot below