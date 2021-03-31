Skip to site footer
International Eagles on song with goals from Benteke and more

7 Hours ago

It was a bumper night for Palace’s internationals that saw three goals scored by three different players – including a stunning volley and a 96th minute equaliser!

The action started in Senegal, as Cheikhou Kouyate’s side took on Eswatini in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Trailing 1-0 as the game ticked into added time, Kouyate reminded everyone that – despite his impressive transition to a defensive role – his attacking instincts remain as sharp as ever, pouncing on a goalkeeping mistake to prod home.

As Kouyate was celebrating his heroics, Belgium were kicking off against Belarus as their World Cup qualifying campaign continued. It proved to be a memorable night for the Red Devils, which started early on when Michy Batshuayi lashed a left-footed strike into the roof of the net from the angle.

In the second-half, Christian Benteke was introduced to replace his teammate, and he wasted no time in making his presence felt. Holding off the defender as the cross came in, he wrapped his foot around the ball and unleashed a sumptuous volley into the bottom corner – before rolling out his trademark celebration. Belgium ran out 8-0 winners on the night.

Eberechi Eze is the only Palace man with a game left to play as England Under-21s take on Croatia this evening (Wednesday, 17th March) at 17:00 BST – you can find out how all the Palace internationals have performed across the entire break by clicking here.

READ NEXT: Find out how international Eagles have performed over the break

