Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Cahill shares warning on Crystal Palace run-in

4 Hours ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

Gary Cahill expressed his satisfaction with Crystal Palace's victory over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon, but also warned that the team must approach the run-in with the right attitude to ensure a strong end to the season.

Cahill described the game as "not pretty but effective," explaining that three points stand Palace in good stead for the international break.

Match Reports

Match report: Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion

5 Hours ago

When they return, he said, they must be prepared for a challenge: "The motivation is to really push and look up as high as we can. We found it difficult when we came back after lockdown last season so hopefully that won’t be the case [after the break this season].

"We’ve got some tough games, though, when we come back. The run-in is not easy so we need to be focused and we need to be ready to finish as high as we possibly can."

However, Cahill added: "We’re getting players back from injury, getting a bit of consistency - not only in games but in training, being able to get everybody back on the field. That’s helped, definitely.

"We’re pleased with three clean sheets out of four – it’s where I want to be, certainly, as a defender, and it gives us a good platform to build on."

Focusing more closely on the West Brom game itself, Cahill analysed a tactic teammate Luka Milivojevic also drew upon, saying: "We knew we were coming up against a team who are fighting for their lives and are very direct in terms of dead-ball situations and throw-ins and they kept the ball in our box regularly.

"Thirty-seven points is a decent return for us so we’re pleased with that going in to the international break. At times it’s not going to be pretty – it was very windy and anywhere from the halfway line, their dead-ball situations are very dangerous and organised and they put the ball in the box and make it difficult for you.

"[It was] one game where we needed to dig in and defend well. We tried to create our own chances on the break but the main thing for us today certainly was getting back to winning ways and getting three points. We’re delighted with the result."

Fortunately, the Eagles took and kept the lead through Milivojevic's first-half penalty. The captain came close to scoring seconds before with a well-struck volley too but, as ever, made no mistake from the spot.

Cahill explained how he feels when Milivojevic steps-up from 12 yards: "I always feel confident when he’s on the ball for a penalty, definitely. He’s got a good conversion rate so thankfully we got the pen and he put it away and gave us a platform to go on and get the result."

You can watch full highlights and post-match reaction from Palace v West Brom on Palace TV. Keep an eye out by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app!

Training Sale Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Hodgson: Zaha backed by teammates

3 Hours ago

Wilfried Zaha did not to take a knee before Crystal Palace's game with West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, something manager Roy Hodgson said he is fully supported in doing.

Read full article

First Team

Milivojevic highlights 'very hard' West Brom tactic from Palace's win

4 Hours ago

Speaking with Sky Sports after Crystal Palace's victory over West Bromwich Albion, goalscorer Luka Milivojevic discussed the visiting tactic he and his teammates found 'very hard' to deal with.

Read full article

First Team

Palace pair split by 15 votes in MOTM battle

5 Hours ago

Gary Cahill and Luka Milivojevic were separated by just 15 votes for Crystal Palace's eToro Man of the Match award.

Read full article

First Team

Team news: Zaha starts as Hodgson tweaks lineup v West Brom

11 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has made just one change to Crystal Palace's starting XI against West Bromwich Albion, starting Wilfried Zaha in place of Andros Townsend.

Read full article

View more