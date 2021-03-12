Skip to site footer
How to follow Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion press conference

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with West Bromwich Albion today (Friday, 12th March) from 13:30 GMT - and you can follow what he has to say live.

The press conference will be conducted via video link and so will not be available to watch live, however you'll still be able to receive key updates as they're delivered via the club's channels.

The official Crystal Palace Twitter is the place to be from 13:30, with all the key quotes shared live from the press conference.

The official Palace app and cpfc.co.uk then bring you fuller quotes and a more in-depth look at the key news, and these will also be available later on our official Facebook.

Finally, Palace TV will show all press conferences on demand shortly after they end. You can watch them by heading to Palace TV here or clicking 'Palace TV' within the official app!

Download the app for free!

READ NEXT: Palace v West Brom full match details and how to follow

Related articles

Foundation

Stobbs and Scotney: Palace player and boxer compare sports

10 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Women forward Amber Stobbs and boxer Ellie Scotney took part in a #WhatAboutYou video with Palace for Life Foundation for International Women's Day recently, taking turns to ask one...

Read full article

Club News

Olympic medalist Martyn Rooney recalls Routledge's Selhurst rush

12 Hours ago

Crystal Palace fan Martyn Rooney is a 400-metre runner who won Olympic bronze in the 4x400 relay at Beijing. He is currently based at Loughborough University and is training for the Tokyo Olympics,...

Read full article

Match Previews

Palace Preview: Why aerial service could be crucial v West Brom

16 Hours ago

Palace will look to replicate their emphatic victory at the Hawthorns in December as they welcome West Bromwich Albion to south London on Saturday, 13th March.

Read full article

Quizzes

Quiz: How many of Palace's biggest victories can you recall?

19 Hours ago

Palace take on West Bromwich Albion this weekend looking for a repeat of their 5-1 victory at the Hawthorns in December – but how many of Palace’s highest scoring victories can you remember?

Read full article

