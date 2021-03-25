Skip to site footer
Premier League announces schedule for 2021/2022 season

4 Hours ago

The Premier League has announced that the 2021/22 season will kick-off on the 14th August, 2021, and culminate on the 22nd May, 2022.

With the next season returning to a more conventional timetable after the disruption of the past year, Palace are likely to find out their exact fixture list in June. The Eagles will be keen to discover where their campaign will kick-off, and where their run-in will end.

Palace started the current season at home, beating Southampton via a Wilfried Zaha winner. Their season will conclude at Anfield, taking on Liverpool on Sunday, 23rd May. 

As usual, the final round of matches on 22nd May, 2022 will kick-off simultaneously.

You can find out the key details of Palace's upcoming fixtures by clicking here.

Club News

Get ready for the warm weather with our Palace Spring Range

24 March 2021

With the clocks going forward this weekend, the weather getting warmer and lockdown restrictions beginning to ease, make the most of spring with our stylish Palace gear!

Read full article

