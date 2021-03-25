Premier League announces schedule for 2021/2022 season

The Premier League has announced that the 2021/22 season will kick-off on the 14th August, 2021, and culminate on the 22nd May, 2022.

With the next season returning to a more conventional timetable after the disruption of the past year, Palace are likely to find out their exact fixture list in June. The Eagles will be keen to discover where their campaign will kick-off, and where their run-in will end.

Palace started the current season at home, beating Southampton via a Wilfried Zaha winner. Their season will conclude at Anfield, taking on Liverpool on Sunday, 23rd May.

As usual, the final round of matches on 22nd May, 2022 will kick-off simultaneously.

You can find out the key details of Palace's upcoming fixtures by clicking here.