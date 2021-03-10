Hodgson honoured with Outstanding Contribution Award at London Football Awards

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson will be honoured with the Outstanding Contribution Accolade at this year’s London Football Awards, which will take place in April.

“In his 46th season as a coach and manager, Hodgson is a very worthy winner,” said an official statement, “having coached and managed teams all over the world in a long and illustrious career.

“Roy managed fellow London club Fulham towards its best ever finish of 7th in the Premier League, and took them to the final of the Europa League. Later, he reached his proudest achievement of leading his country to a World Cup and two European Championship Finals, as England manager.

“Following his time with England, Roy was appointed manager of Crystal Palace in September 2017 following a poor start to their season and retained the club’s Premier League status despite them having their worst ever start to a Premier League campaign. Since then the club has been ever-present in the top flight of English football under Hodgson’s management.”

The awards, set up by former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson OBE and his wife Megs, are aimed at honouring every facet of the game, including managers and players in the men’s and women’s games.

Hodgson responded to his nomination by saying: “Having been born in London and having grown up watching Crystal Palace, I am very honoured to be awarded such an accolade by the London Football Awards Panel.

“I am very grateful to them for recognising my career in football in this way but more importantly, I would like to compliment Bob Wilson and his wife Megs, for their outstanding work for the Willow Foundation for the last 21 years.

“I always enjoy attending their annual events which raise so much money for such a worthy cause, and even though we will not be there in person, I very much look forward to the evening.”

Bob Wilson commented: “Outstanding contribution to London Football is one the biggest Awards on the night and we are absolutely thrilled to be honouring Roy who has contributed so much to the game in a career spanning 50 years. He has been a successful manager for Crystal Palace since 2017, turning their fortune around and earning them a steady place in the Premier League.”

Wilson is the co-founder and Life President of Willow, the only national charity working with seriously ill 16-40 year olds to fulfil uplifting and unforgettable Special Days. This year it marks its 21st anniversary, and has provided more than 17,000 Special Days to date, helping young adults living with a range of life-threatening conditions including cancer, motor neurone disease and cystic fibrosis.

