Eze, Guaita and Hodgson nominated for London Football Awards

Just now

Eberechi Eze and Vicente Guaita are among the Crystal Palace nominees at the London Football Awards, due to take place in April.

Eze has been nominated for Goal of the Season for his mazy dribble and finish against Sheffield United at the start of the year, while Guaita’s excellent consistency between the sticks has seen him rewarded with a nomination for Goalkeeper of the Year.

Both face tough competition, with Eze’s solo effort up against Erik Lamela’s ‘rabona’ in the North London derby, as well as Manuel Lanzini’s long-range strike against Tottenham Hotspur - you can show your support by voting for the Palace man here!

Guaita, meanwhile, is nominated alongside Edouard Mendy, Alphonse Areola, Bartosz Bialkowski and Lukasz Fabianski of Chelsea, Fulham, Millwall and West Ham respectively.  

Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson makes the shortlist for Manager of the Year. His counterparts include Scott Parker at Fulham and Emma Hayes at Chelsea Women.

It comes in addition to Hodgson being honoured for Outstanding Contribution at the awards, which will take place next month.

Hodgson honoured with Outstanding Contribution Award at London Football Awards

Related articles

Academy

Five Academy prospects gain international recognition

Just now

Crystal Palace Under-18s midfielder Aidan Steele has been called up to the Northern Ireland Under-21 side for the first time, one of several Eagles youngsters recognised by their country.

Read full article

Club News

Sean Scannell reveals how Clinton Morrison became a clothes-sharing mentor

5 Hours ago

Sean Scannell starts and ends this interview by making the same point. “I just loved Palace when I was a kid,” he says, before later reiterating: “I love Palace and I still do to this day.”

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your W88 Player of the Month for March

19 Hours ago

Three tough games in March brought Palace four points and two more clean sheets, and you can choose a standout performer now by voting for your W88 Player of the Month!

Read full article

Fixture News

Southampton v Crystal Palace postponed

21 Hours ago

The Premier League game between Southampton and Crystal Palace has been postponed due to the Saints' participation in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Read full article

