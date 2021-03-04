Skip to site footer
Watch FREE highlights of Palace's hard-fought Man Utd draw

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace showed their victory at Old Trafford in September was no fluke, as they once again made life hard for Manchester United by securing a deserved 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park.

Despite finishing goalless, the game was not short of action as both defences were put to the test. Palace went close through Christian Benteke, while Vicente Guaita saved spectacularly from a deflected Nemanja Matic effort.

Palace worked hard across the park to secure a second successive clean sheet and make is four points out of six against Man Utd this season.

You can catch up with all the action on Palace TV now by clicking here, or ‘Palace TV’ within the official app!

