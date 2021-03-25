Skip to site footer
Behind the scenes in training as Mateta rattles woodwork FOUR times

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace players looked sharp in training this week as a reduced squad took to the Copers Cope pitches while several Eagles were on international duty.

During a shooting drill, Jean-Philippe Mateta can be seen rattling the woodwork four consecutive times before burying an effort on the fifth attempt.

He's joined by Andros Townsend launching a series of free-kicks into the net on his weaker foot and Roy Hodgson commanding his players in a crossing drill.

You can see and hear it all behind the scenes in the below video, as Palace TV followed training from start to finish this week.

