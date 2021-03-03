Win POTM Cahill's signed match worn shirt from Palace v Fulham clash

Crystal Palace fans can win a signed shirt from their very own Player of the Month, Gary Cahill, who is offering Members the chance to become owner of his match worn strip v Fulham.

Gary earned Man of the Match for his heroic defending in Palace's clean sheet-earning clash and later went on to scoop Player of the Month for his performances across February.

It's really easy to get your hands on this unique, one-of-a-kind piece of Palace memorobilia - just look how to below.

How to win

This competition is available to anyone with a Gold, Junior Gold or International Membership - and if you don't have one, you can join today for 30% less and still enter!

If you're already a Gold, Junior Gold or International Member, please fill out this form to be entered – one of a range of benefits Members enjoy this season.

If you are not a Member yet, there’s still time to join for 30% off - just make sure you’ve done so by Saturday, 20th March to be able to enter the competition by its closing date on Sunday, 21st March.

Crystal Palace Memberships include an array of incredible benefits, aimed to keep you as connected to the club as possible this season.

These range from Match Pass benefits - such as live commentary for all Premier League games, to Palace Rewards – exclusive competitions, gifts and events, and Palace Discounts – brilliant offers in the Club Shop and more.

To learn more about our Memberships and enter this competition, please click here.

Full terms and conditions for this competition can be found here.